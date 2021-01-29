London Stock Exchange Group completes acquisition of Refinitiv

Completion of the acquisition of Refinitiv marks an important milestone in LSEG’s history. I am delighted to welcome our new Board Directors, shareholders, executive management and all the new Refinitiv colleagues joining LSEG. This transformational transaction brings together two highly complementary global businesses with a shared commitment to an Open Access philosophy, working in partnership with customers. LSEG is focused on delivering the benefits of the transaction helping customers to access data, trading tools, analytics and risk management across the financial markets and at scale around the globe. LSEG is well positioned for long-term sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving landscape as a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider.

The London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) has confirmed the completion of its deal to acquire Refinitiv.

Martin Brand, Senior Managing Director, Blackstone:

LSEG’s combination with Refinitiv creates a global leader in financial data and infrastructure. We are excited to be a long term partner to LSEG as the company continues to grow and innovate.

LSEG announced yesterday that al shares have been issued to the Refinitiv Sellers in accordance to the terms of the deal. The Refinitiv Shareholders have acquired about 37% economic interest and 29% voting interest in LSEG. Martin Brand, Erin Brown and Douglas M. Steenland have also been appointed to the board of directors of LSEG.

The $27 billion acquisition was initially announced in 2019. The European Commission had raised quite a few regulatory concerns about the deal. The London-based stock exchange operator had to sell its stake in the Borsa Italiana to Euronext for $5 billion. The European financial market regulator approved LSEG’s acquisition of Refinitiv earlier this month.