Marc Reider joins oneZero as Director of Hub Product Management

Most recently, Reider served at Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters), where he spent a decade. He latest role was as Development Manager for the FXall product. He worked on various applications including building the FX Options product for FXall and the multi-asset callouts platform.

Throughout my career, I’ve been focused on using technology to improve the way the financial industry trades FX. Now at oneZero I’m thrilled to be a part of a team that’s developing cutting-edge solutions for the institutional market.

oneZero has hired Marc Reider as Director of Hub Product Management. At his new position, Reider will be responsible for building the advanced execution and risk management capabilities of oneZero’s Hub technology to meet the needs of institutional clients.

Reider also spent 15 years at Credit Suisse, where he served as Director of Foreign Exchange IT and developed FX systems for cash and derivatives for risk management, transactions processing and e-commerce.

Reider holds a PhD in Mathematics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero said:

Marc’s background in product development for the institutional market is impressive. There is no doubt he will be a tremendous leader as we continue to bolster oneZero’s institutional offering.

The new hire follows a substantial enhancements oneZero has been making to its flagship technology platform for brokers and banks, Institutional Hub.

oneZero recently released the Algorithmic Pricing Module, an advanced price creation tool that facilitates the formation of customized pricing using brokers’ own data constructs and algorithms.

Earlier in April, oneZero onboarded three brand new post-trade Regulatory Vendors to join its already well-established network. These companies now have direct access to oneZero’s Data Source analytics.