Macrobond hires Ian Hissey as Regional Managing Director as part of Asia expansion

Macrobond Financial, provider of economic and financial data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Ian Hissey Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific.
Hissey will be based in Hong Kong and will build on the company’s success in a region. Macrobond has seen significant demand for data and analytics and continues the expansion of its business into Japan and South Korea.
Howard Rees, Chief Commercial Officer, Macrobond commented:
Asia is our fastest growing market and I’m delighted that Ian is on the ground there to help us capture the opportunities. His long experience in the financial data and analytics industry, combined with his deep local knowledge, will enable us to connect to new customers while better supporting existing ones across the region.
Paul Hsiao, Global Economist for PineBridge Investments in Hong Kong, said:
What really is important to me is data on the region – this includes data on China, which, for a very long time, has been difficult to obtain. I really appreciate primary pieces of information straight from the Chinese national statistics office, as well as alternative data that third parties, as well as super nationals, collect as well.
Hissey brings vast knowledge from his previous experience in managing teams focused on portfolio analytics and quantitative analysis in Australia and across APAC. Most recently, he worked at FactSet, where he spent 12 years. His last position at the company, had him based in Tokyo. There he oversaw the company’s rapidly expanding Risk and Quantitative research business lines across the region.
Ian Hissey, Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Macrobond, said:
The increasing demand for deep China and Asian economic data in APAC is providing Macrobond with strong growth in the region. Our high-frequency data sets – such as locally sourced COVID data – was particularly helpful for our customers; the built-in power modelling and collaboration tools helped many of them cope with pandemic restrictions.
Hissey added:
We have made significant investments in acquiring data in Asia. As a result, we’ve gathered more than 100 clients across APAC and we expect that to continue to accelerate. I’m excited to bring Macrobond’s global perspective to even more customers.