Macrobond hires Ian Hissey as Regional Managing Director as part of Asia expansion

Macrobond Financial, provider of economic and financial data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Ian Hissey Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific.

Hissey will be based in Hong Kong and will build on the company’s success in a region. Macrobond has seen significant demand for data and analytics and continues the expansion of its business into Japan and South Korea.

Howard Rees, Chief Commercial Officer, Macrobond commented:

Asia is our fastest growing market and I’m delighted that Ian is on the ground there to help us capture the opportunities. His long experience in the financial data and analytics industry, combined with his deep local knowledge, will enable us to connect to new customers while better supporting existing ones across the region.

Paul Hsiao, Global Economist for PineBridge Investments in Hong Kong, said: