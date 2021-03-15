John Leffler and Chris Seaman join Macrobond to support growth in the Americas and UK

Macrobond has seen significant growth outside our domestic market in the last few years, and we expect this trend to continue as we expand to new markets. Our desktop solutions continue to sell strongly and we are now preparing to launch new complementary products in the near future. John and Chris have strong track records selling enterprise solutions for some of the biggest names in our industry and I’m delighted to have them on board for this next stage of our growth journey.

At his new position, Leffler will work on Macrobond’s business in Canada, the US and South America, while Seaman will oversee all existing and new business in the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and MENA.

Macrobond Financial leading provider of economic and financial data and analytics has just announced the appointment of John Leffler as Vice President for the Americas and Chris Seaman as Regional Managing Director in the UK.

Prior to Macrobond, Leffler served as Vice President and Global Head of Venue Sale at Donnelley Financial Solutions, a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. Before that he worked at FactSet Research Systems for 17 years in various senior roles, including Sales Manager for SCG sales when he managed teams that oversaw the development, maintenance and growth of current accounts across the United States.

John Leffler, Vice President Americas, Macrobond, commented:

It’s not often that you get the chance to join a company with such strong data quality and analytics. I hope to replicate Macrobond’s domestic market success across the Americas and continue helping firms work more efficiently with strong data and analytic workflows.

Seaman joins Macrobond from trading and logistics firm Benteler Trading International where he served as Global Head of Sales. Before that he was Managing Director, EMEA at software company Gtreasury, and Global Head of Corporate Treasury Management Solutions at Bloomberg. He spent there 10 years in a variety of sales roles focused on FX, derivative and corporate treasury products. Seaman holds a MSc in Money Banking and Finance from Lancaster University in England and a BA in Economics from Liverpool University.

Chris Seaman, Regional Managing Director, Macrobond, stated:

This is a unique opportunity to join a company with a vision for changing the way that firms work with macroeconomic data. Its recent success is admirable and I’m excited to take this next step in growing Macrobond’s footprint even further.

Macrobond is a comprehensive source of economic intelligence for over 4,000 finance professionals globally. Its flexible SaaS platform offers instant access to macroeconomic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data from over 2,500 global sources, along with integrated analytics that allows users to quickly analyse, visualise and share the data – helping them gain strategic insights and collaborate better across their businesses.

The announcement of the new hires follows the recent opening of Macrobond’s Stockholm office and the appointment of Howard Rees as Chief Commercial Officer based in London earlier this year.