Macrobond opens Stockholm office to meet with growing Nordic customer demand

Macrobond Financial, provider of economic and financial intelligence, today announced it has opened an office in Stockholm to meet the growing demand for its data, analytics and collaboration tools from the Nordic regions.

The company was founded in 2008 in Malmö and since then it has delivered a comprehensive macroeconomic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data to over 4,000 economists, analysts, portfolio managers, quants and strategists across 500 organisations around the world.

The platform’s integrated tools allow users to find, analyse and visualise the data quickly in order to gain strategically relevant insights and collaborate across their businesses to respond to fast-changing market conditions.