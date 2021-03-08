Macrobond opens Stockholm office to meet with growing Nordic customer demand

Macrobond Financial, provider of economic and financial intelligence, today announced it has opened an office in Stockholm to meet the growing demand for its data, analytics and collaboration tools from the Nordic regions.
The company was founded in 2008 in Malmö and since then it has delivered a comprehensive macroeconomic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data to over 4,000 economists, analysts, portfolio managers, quants and strategists across 500 organisations around the world.
The platform’s integrated tools allow users to find, analyse and visualise the data quickly in order to gain strategically relevant insights and collaborate across their businesses to respond to fast-changing market conditions.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Tomas Liljeborg, CEO of Macrobond, commented:
The need for data and analytics to interpret global macroeconomic trends in order to make more informed decisions [and react to market events] has never been greater. As a result, we have seen increasing demand for our capabilities globally, with customers using our platform as a single source of truth across their organisations.
With around 200 customers in the Nordic region, Macrobond serves banks and asset managers, as well as government institutions, non-profit organisations and universities in Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Almost half of the customers are based in Sweden.
The new office in Stockholm is the seventh global location of the company with offices already operating in London, New York, Hong Kong, Lisbon, Szeczin and Malmö.
Liljebord added:
I’m incredibly proud to announce the opening of our new office in Stockholm. A second office in Sweden is a natural expansion for us; it enables us to better serve our growing customer base across the Nordic region. This is an exciting time for our business and a clear testament to the relevance of our solution for today’s financial professionals.
The new office in Stockholm follows the recent appointment of Howard Rees as Chief Commercial Officer. Rees joined Macrobond earlier this year to deliver on the firm’s global growth plans to make macroeconomic intelligence more widely available for finance professionals.