LMAX Group reports 33% growth in FX trading volume for H1 2020 with $2.3 trillion

LMAX’s cryptocurrency exchange LMAX Digital also had strong performance for H1 2020 with trading volumes up 106%. The exchange now works with over 200 global institutions trading crypto currencies in the US, Europe and Asia.

David Mercer, CEO of LMAX Group, said:

We have seen growth in new large institutional clients around the world trading on our execution venues and the deepening of existing relationships. This is attributed to the quality of the liquidity and execution we offer across exchanges, and the resilience of our technology infrastructure, which has performed well through the pandemic.

We continue to look for ways to revolutionise capital markets, with some notable successes. In the two years since LMAX Digital launched, it has become the leading crypto currency exchange for institutional market participants and has secured its position as the primary price discovery venue. LMAX Weekend FX service, which launched in June 2020, enables market participants to capitalise on FX movements over the course of a weekend, and is already showing early encouraging signs.

We are pleased with these record results, but we remain future focused. Despite the uncertain global economic outlook, LMAX Group remains well positioned to continue on its current growth trajectory. We will achieve this by serving the evolving needs of our clients across the breadth of our unique offering, while making targeted investments in strategic growth opportunities.