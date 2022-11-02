LMAX gross profit reaches $106 million in 2021

The Group explained that it saw growth in “institutional market share in both traditional FX and crypto currency markets, despite volatility and downward pressure on volumes.”
In 2021, LMAX Digital volumes reached more than $500 billion, according to the Group.
David Mercer, CEO of LMAX Group, commented:
We continued to grow our share of both the institutional FX and crypto market and saw a meaningful increase in adoption of crypto assets by institutions, with more than 600 now actively trading on LMAX Digital.
Meanwhile, LMAX Group partners with SIX Swiss Exchange to launch cash-settled, centrally cleared crypto-asset futures.
