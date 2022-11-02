LMAX gross profit reaches $106 million in 2021

LMAX Group, an operator of institutional exchanges for FX and crypto currency trading, has reported record performance during its fiscal year 2021 ended on 31 December 2021.

The company reported that gross profit reached $106 million during last year, registering a 78% climb compared to 2020.

Statutory EBITDA stood at $62 million, registering a 103% surge compared to the previous year. Additionally, EBITDA margin increased 58% during last year.

The Group’s trading volumes increased 20% compared to the previous year to $5.4 trillion.