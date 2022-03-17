LMAX Group partners with SIX to launch crypto futures

LMAX Group, an operator of institutional exchanges for FX and crypto currency trading, today announced it has partnered with SIX, European operators of Financial Market Infrastructures. The collaboration aims to launch cash-settled, centrally cleared crypto-asset futures.

The new crypto futures are expected to launch in the third quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval. They will initially include centrally cleared USD settled Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, which will be traded 23 hours, five days a week. The full product roll out will be extended to 24/7 trading, the company noted.

David Mercer, CEO of LMAX Group, commented: