LMAX Digital appoints Bryan Christian as Director of US Sales and Cassandra Cox as Director, Institutional Sales in Europe

Institutional spot crypto exchange LMAX Digital, part of LMAX Group, has announced senior institutional sales appointments in the US and Europe. Bryan Christian takes up the role as Director of US Sales and Cassandra Cox is appointed Director, Institutional Sales in Europe. They will oversee the growth and expansion of LMAX Digital’s sales coverage for institutional clients in the United States and Europe, respectively.

In their new positions, Christian will be based in New York and Cox in London and both of them will report to Jenna Wright, Managing Director of LMAX Digital.

Jenna Wright, Managing Director of LMAX Digital, said: