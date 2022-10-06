LMAX Digital appoints Bryan Christian as Director of US Sales and Cassandra Cox as Director, Institutional Sales in Europe

Institutional spot crypto exchange LMAX Digital, part of LMAX Group, has announced senior institutional sales appointments in the US and Europe. Bryan Christian takes up the role as Director of US Sales and Cassandra Cox is appointed Director, Institutional Sales in Europe. They will oversee the growth and expansion of LMAX Digital’s sales coverage for institutional clients in the United States and Europe, respectively.
In their new positions, Christian will be based in New York and Cox in London and both of them will report to Jenna Wright, Managing Director of LMAX Digital.
Jenna Wright, Managing Director of LMAX Digital, said:
Bryan and Cassandra join LMAX Digital at an important time as we continue to build our crypto product pipeline and expand globally. Despite the crypto winter and more challenging macro climate, we remain focused on the long-term opportunity of the asset class and are scaling up for the future needs of our clients. The combined depth of experience and strong institutional relationships that Cassandra and Bryan bring will be extremely valuable as institutional interest in crypto assets increases and we accelerate our growth trajectory.
Prior to LMAX Digitral, Christian has managed global sales teams at Cboe, NASDAQ and Bloomberg. Most recently, Coxy served as Managing Director of Institutional FX & Emerging Market Sales at Société Générale.
I joined LMAX Digital because it has a truly unique position in the marketplace. There is no other institutional exchange like it today. I am excited to be joining a group of innovative leaders and I look forward to helping the company navigate a rapidly evolving environment and finding innovative ways to better serve our existing clients and introduce new ones to our crypto product offering.
Cassandra Cox added:
With my background in FX, LMAX Group is well known to me and I have followed the success of LMAX Digital closely. I am delighted to have the opportunity to join such a dynamic team, with clear focus and understanding of how to grow its offering for institutional clients. I look forward to working together with my colleagues to build new client relationships at a pivotal phase for institutional adoption of this growing asset class.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.