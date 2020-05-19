LMAX Digital celebrates its first two years of operation with $85 billion crypto traded

LMAX Group’s sport and crypto exchange, LMAX Digital, reported $85 billion worth of crypto currencies traded during its first two years of operation.

LMAX Digital offers trading to institutional market participants and two years after its launch it has global institutions trading cryptocurrencies in US, Europe and Asia. In the past year, the exchange has registered significant growth, reaching $75 billion in traded volumes.

David Mercer, CEO of LMAX Group, said: