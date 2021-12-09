Liquidnet allocates equities and fixed income specialists in crucial financial hubs in Europe

Liquidnet has boosted its continental European coverage with the deployment of experts in equities and fixed income in Paris, Madrid, Frankfurt and Copenhagen. This move will allow the company to provide an arsenal of execution services including client coverage, sales trading and trading.
These appointments utilize the geographic infrastructure which already exists and the expertise within the pan-European TP ICAP Group. The deployment of specialists allows the company to posittion coverage teams locally to serve the buy side community.
John Ruskin, CEO of the Agency Execution division of TP ICAP Group said:
Leveraging the TP ICAP footprint means we have an amazing opportunity to enhance the Liquidnet offering in a very efficient and effective way. One of the reasons Liquidnet’s model works so well is because we are focused on co-creating and delivering solutions that address the challenges our Members face. To do that, we need to be where they are and that is exactly what we are doing.
Deploying local teams in crucial European centres allows the company’s Equity business to provide a more tailored client service in the region and deepen its pool of liquidity. Liquidnet currently offers $74 billon of global average daily liquidity across 46 equity markets.
Chris Jackson, Global Head of Equity Strategy and Head of EMEA Equities, said:
We are a Member community. Enhancing our footprint in continental Europe enables us to grow this community, deepen the liquidity proposition for all Members and improve the service we provide.
Mark Russell, Global Head of Fixed Income commented:
Having specialists in place who are close to our Members means that we are better placed to develop our offering.
