Liquidnet hires Nicholas Stephan as Global Head of Fixed Income Product

Liquidnet has named Nicholas Stephan Global Head of Fixed Income Product, Services and Dealer Relations. The new appointment follows a series of hires in EMEA and the Americas since the company’s acquisition by TP ICAP earlier this year. Liquidnet is expanding the fixed income team in size, as well as in expertise.

Based in New Yourk, Stephan will report directly to Global Head of Fixed Income, Mark Russel. In his new position, Stephan will be responsible for growing the firm’s fixed income offering across primary and secondary markets. He will focus specifically on the development of new trading protocols, governance, and access to liquidity.

Stephan joins the company from Fenics DeltaX, an electronic corporate bond trading venue, where he served as Managing Director. Before this appointment, he co-founded and headed Phoenix Partners Group, a hybrid voice and electronic boutique broking business with operations in the US and Europe, acquired by GFI Group in May 2013 and rebranded to Latium.