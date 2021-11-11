Liquidnet hires Nicholas Stephan as Global Head of Fixed Income Product

Liquidnet has named Nicholas Stephan Global Head of Fixed Income Product, Services and Dealer Relations. The new appointment follows a series of hires in EMEA and the Americas since the company’s acquisition by TP ICAP earlier this year. Liquidnet is expanding the fixed income team in size, as well as in expertise.
Based in New Yourk, Stephan will report directly to Global Head of Fixed Income, Mark Russel. In his new position, Stephan will be responsible for growing the firm’s fixed income offering across primary and secondary markets. He will focus specifically on the development of new trading protocols, governance, and access to liquidity.
Stephan joins the company from Fenics DeltaX, an electronic corporate bond trading venue, where he served as Managing Director. Before this appointment, he co-founded and headed Phoenix Partners Group, a hybrid voice and electronic boutique broking business with operations in the US and Europe, acquired by GFI Group in May 2013 and rebranded to Latium.
Mark Russell commented:
Liquidnet Fixed Income is in an exciting phase of growth and development. Building on Liquidnet’s capabilities in primary and secondary markets, Nick’s expertise will help us to enhance our offering and achieve our goal to electronify the full life cycle of a bond.
The appointment of Stephan is the latest move in Liquidnet’s strategy to invest in its Fixed Income coverage model. The company aims to enhance its trade coverage team, establish a dedicated sell-side client team and expand its footprint with experts in Paris, Copenhagen, Chicago and San Francisco.
Nicholas Stephan added:
Liquidnet is an established brand, valued in the industry for its depth of connectivity and state-of-the-art technology. Coming from an entrepreneurial background, I’m thrilled to join a business with a clear vision that is poised for exponential growth.
In September, Liquidnet launched Liquidnet Primary Markets, phase one of a new offering that electronifies the Debt Capital Markets (DCM) workflow for new issue announcements and the trading of new issues. The new offering addresses the challenges of data fragmentation and reflects the firm’s ambition to deliver an end-to-end workflow solution for the full life cycle of a bond from issuance to redemption.