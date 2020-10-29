Deutsche Börse’s Q3 revenue slightly down at €707.5 million

Deutsche Börse AG published its results for the third quarter and half year of the financial year 2020.

In the third quarter of the financial year, Deutsche Börse reported net revenue of €707.5 million and a 9% drop compared to previous quarter for the financial year 2020 when it reached €777.5. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, there was a 4% decrease.

Adjusted operating costs was at €288.0 million, down by 4% compared to previous quarter and up by 5% compared to Q3 2019, exclusively due to consolidation effects.