Deutsche Börse’s Q3 revenue slightly down at €707.5 million

Deutsche Börse AG published its results for the third quarter and half year of the financial year 2020.
In the third quarter of the financial year, Deutsche Börse reported net revenue of €707.5 million and a 9% drop compared to previous quarter for the financial year 2020 when it reached €777.5. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, there was a 4% decrease.
Adjusted operating costs was at €288.0 million, down by 4% compared to previous quarter and up by 5% compared to Q3 2019, exclusively due to consolidation effects.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell almost 11% to €431.4 million. Net profit attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders totaled to €252.7 million and was thus down by –12.3% compared to previous quarter and 11% YoY.
Adjusted basic earnings per share were €1.38, for an average of 183.4 million shares.
Despite the weaker results in the third quarter, the Group’s guidance for 2020 remains unchanged at around €1.20 billion adjusted consolidated net profit. Amongst other factors this is subject to an increase of market activity in the fourth quarter.