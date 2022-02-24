Klaus Holse appointed as Macrobond Chairperson

Macroeconomic and financial time series solutions provider Macrobond announced the appointed Klaus Holse as new Chairperson. Holse succeeds John McAdam as Chairperson.
In his new role, Holse will support the company’s further growth and expansion. He will serve as Chairperson for select Nordic Capital portfolio companies within the technology and financial services sectors, including Macrobond and Vizrt, a software provider for live video production.
Background
Holse has occupied in senior leadership roles in a number of companies including CEO of SimCorp, Corporate VP at Microsoft, and Senior VP at Oracle.
He currently serves as Chairperson of open banking firm Tink AB, cloud platform SuperOffice AS, vertical software company EG A/S and payroll firm Zenegy A/S. Additionally, Holse is also Vice Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Industriens Arbejdsgivere in Denmark and Dansk Industri.
Macrobond is on a very strong growth trajectory, and I’m looking forward to supporting the company with my experience in software, technology and entering new markets. I am delighted to be appointed Chairperson and I’m looking forward to working with CEO Tomas Liljeborg, the management team and with Nordic Capital as owners, to support further growth and expansion.
Emil Anderson, Principal, Nordic Capital Advisors, said:
Klaus has a remarkable experience of international technology companies, including a great knowledge of vertical software solutions, growth and value creation, which makes him an excellent Chairperson for the continued growth journey of Macrobond. Nordic Capital’s network of Senior Advisors plays an important role in supporting the successful and sustainable development of the portfolio companies and we are confident that Klaus will bring very valuable expertise to further support Macrobond on its growth journey.
