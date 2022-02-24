Klaus Holse appointed as Macrobond Chairperson

Macroeconomic and financial time series solutions provider Macrobond announced the appointed Klaus Holse as new Chairperson. Holse succeeds John McAdam as Chairperson.

In his new role, Holse will support the company’s further growth and expansion. He will serve as Chairperson for select Nordic Capital portfolio companies within the technology and financial services sectors, including Macrobond and Vizrt, a software provider for live video production.

Background

Holse has occupied in senior leadership roles in a number of companies including CEO of SimCorp, Corporate VP at Microsoft, and Senior VP at Oracle.