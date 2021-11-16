Macrobond teams up with Aviva to launch a live sharing platform

Macrobond has partnered with Aviva Investors to develop Macrobond Viewer, a new way to seamlessly disseminate information across business lines using the Macrobond platform.

With the new tool, Aviva Investors economists and portfolio managers can share ‘live’ charts with one another. Macrobond Viewer allows everyone to view the same data at any given moment in time.

The sharing and analysis of data across multiple team cab pose a challenge for large organisations. The constant updating of information and models can quickly lead to loss of version control and compound inefficiencies. The certainty that everyone is operating with the same up to date information in a company has eliminated this time-consuming process.