Macrobond teams up with Aviva to launch a live sharing platform

Macrobond has partnered with Aviva Investors to develop Macrobond Viewer, a new way to seamlessly disseminate information across business lines using the Macrobond platform.
With the new tool, Aviva Investors economists and portfolio managers can share ‘live’ charts with one another. Macrobond Viewer allows everyone to view the same data at any given moment in time.
The sharing and analysis of data across multiple team cab pose a challenge for large organisations. The constant updating of information and models can quickly lead to loss of version control and compound inefficiencies. The certainty that everyone is operating with the same up to date information in a company has eliminated this time-consuming process.
Michael Grady, Head of Investment Strategy and Chief Economist at Aviva Investors, said:
What’s really been the game changer for us is the way in which we’ve been able to engage the portfolio management teams. It has allowed us to get that ‘single source of truth’ and because it’s live, we have the confidence to know that we are looking at the most up-to-date information. This really matters when you’re trying to make those investment decisions.
Grady added:
One of the biggest benefits that Macrobond provides to somebody like me who is undertaking the research and the analysis, is the incredible efficiency gains over using other spreadsheet-type packages. I see this with all the new hires who come into my team who may not have come across the product before. They just see how much efficiency they can gain.
Howard Rees, Chief Commercial Officer, Macrobond, commented:
Listening to and acting on feedback has always been core to our success, so actually partnering with a key client to address a workflow challenge they had felt like a natural next step. It’s been a great pleasure to work with Michael and the guys at Aviva, to realise their vision of bringing better collaboration and increased efficiencies to their teams. We are incredibly excited to now be able to provide Macrobond Viewer to all our customers so they too can collaborate more effectively with their teams.
Earlier in September Macrobond, partnered with financial and data company FactSet to deliver insight into the dynamics of global equity markets to researchers.