Macrobond reports record sales in 2021 driven by demand of collaboration tools

Macrobond announced that its net sales rose record 62% in 2021 with average recurring revenue increase of 22%. The Swedish company saw rising demand for macroeconomic data and online solutions that improve productivity and workflows during the last year.

In its latest announcement shared with LeapRate, the company attributes this growth to the introduction of new collaboration tools, including those created in partnership with customers, that support the needs of remote teams allowing them to work more effectively together.

Collaboration tools

In 2021, Macrobond launched a web API data feed granting users access to millions of datapoints in real time and on demand. The company also partnered with Aviva Investors in the creation of a platform that provides live access to dynamic charts created by in-house economists and researchers.