Macrobond reports record sales in 2021 driven by demand of collaboration tools

Macrobond announced that its net sales rose record 62% in 2021 with average recurring revenue increase of 22%. The Swedish company saw rising demand for macroeconomic data and online solutions that improve productivity and workflows during the last year.
In its latest announcement shared with LeapRate, the company attributes this growth to the introduction of new collaboration tools, including those created in partnership with customers, that support the needs of remote teams allowing them to work more effectively together.
Collaboration tools
In 2021, Macrobond launched a web API data feed granting users access to millions of datapoints in real time and on demand. The company also partnered with Aviva Investors in the creation of a platform that provides live access to dynamic charts created by in-house economists and researchers.
Last year, Macrobond also broadened its high-frequency datasets to over 36 million time series. The provider of global economic, aggregate financial and sector data also partnered with FactSet to deliver insights into global equity markets via a database of factor insights and consolidated data from over 70,000 securities across 127 countries.
Howard Rees, Chief Commercial Officer, Macrobond, commented:
Howard Rees
At Macrobond, we are constantly evolving our offering in response to customer needs. Some of the big themes we saw last year were the move to hybrid working models, huge pressure on costs and the continuing trend of firms wanting to move away from Excel due to inefficiencies and keyman risk. With more people working remotely because of the pandemic, we knew we had to help them collaborate effectively, and with salaries rising across the board, increasing efficiency became a key focus for many firms. Effectively, the market evolved to a place where Macrobond’s productivity and workflow solution was the obvious choice. We are happy to be able to help both existing and new customers work better.
Macrobond onboarded 120 organisations globally in 2021. This included large banks, asset managers and owners, research houses and government institutions.
