Macrobond and FactSet team up to provide equity market and alt-data insights

Macrobond, a provider of global economic, aggregate financial and sector data for finance professionals, has announced its partnership with financial and data company FactSet to deliver insight into the dynamics of global equity markets to researchers.

Macrobond and FactSet have worked together to develop an aggregate version of the US firm’s Quant Factor Library – a point-in-time database of factor insights and consolidated data, including alternative data, from over 70,000 securities across 127 countries and over 200 exchanges. FactSet Quant Factor Library helps users spot investment themes across global equity markets, include ideas into their portfolio construction process and transform raw data into actionable intelligence.

The new dataset combines FactSet’s insights into individual stocks with Macrobond’s platform for top-down analysis. The combination of the two allows users to efficiently form an aggregate view of the market by index, sector, country and other categories. It incorporates standard metrics such as earnings yields and EPS estimates, as well as a broad range of data such as ownership and corporate governance – including the number of women on boards, executive remuneration and stock buybacks – enabling researchers to explore relevant themes.