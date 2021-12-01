Jim Sullivan joins oneZero as General Counsel

oneZero, a provider of multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today revealed the appointment of Jim Sullivan as General Counsel. Based in New York, Sullivan will be responsible for the company’s global legal function.
Starting his legal career at JP Morgan in 1986, Sullivan served as the transactional corporate/securities counsel in the company until 2001. He represented the internal business incubator division, responsible for spin offs and venture capital matters. After that he served as the General Counsel of FX Alliance Inc. (FXall), now part of LSEG.
Sullivan has contributed with his legal expertise to committees involved in the governance and compliance of FX trading and overall financial regulation. He worked with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Foreign Exchange Committee, and has helped to design policy relating to MTFs (multilateral trading facilities) and SEFs (swap execution facilities). Sullivan has also implemented jurisdictional approval in several countries, and has expertise in customer agreements.
oneZero noted that with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics, Sullivan combines legal skills and scientific curiosity, which makes him a great fit for the company’s business model.
I’m delighted to be joining the oneZero team at this exciting juncture. The firm has a portfolio of world class proprietary solutions and a rich vein of untapped intellectual potential. As such it is perfectly placed to expand on the impressive achievements to date. I’m looking forward to working with the senior management, stakeholders and all my colleagues to help take the firm to the next level.
We feel extremely privileged to have Jim join the company. We are very excited to be bringing on a General Counsel with such valuable experience across the Institutional FX space, coupled with a history of working with highly complex systems in both academia and throughout his career. oneZero remains uniquely positioned to handle the scientific complexity of our business as we break new ground with our solutions and in new market segments.
Sullivan’s appointment follows the launch of oneZero’s Institutional Hub and comes in a period of growth for the company. Earlier in September, oneZero announced the launch of analytics that help clients evaluate the impact of last look. Its Algorithmic Pricing Module, an advanced price creation tool that facilitates the formation of customized pricing using brokers’ own data constructs and algorithms, was also released recently.
