Jim Sullivan joins oneZero as General Counsel

oneZero, a provider of multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today revealed the appointment of Jim Sullivan as General Counsel. Based in New York, Sullivan will be responsible for the company’s global legal function.

Starting his legal career at JP Morgan in 1986, Sullivan served as the transactional corporate/securities counsel in the company until 2001. He represented the internal business incubator division, responsible for spin offs and venture capital matters. After that he served as the General Counsel of FX Alliance Inc. (FXall), now part of LSEG.

Sullivan has contributed with his legal expertise to committees involved in the governance and compliance of FX trading and overall financial regulation. He worked with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Foreign Exchange Committee, and has helped to design policy relating to MTFs (multilateral trading facilities) and SEFs (swap execution facilities). Sullivan has also implemented jurisdictional approval in several countries, and has expertise in customer agreements.