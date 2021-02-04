Broadridge launches Post-trade FastStart

FastStart is based on Broadridge’s global post-trade processing platform, widely used by major securities firms globally. It provides functionality tailored to the needs of small- and mid-tier firms. Post-trade FastStart automates every aspect of the post-trade process from importing transactions to content verification, matching, sending to and receiving data from settlement institutions, interfacing with domestic and global markets, as well as settlement of the trade.

Global Fintech company Broadridge Financial Solutions has announced the launch of its new Post-trade FastStart solution to help small and mid-tier brokerage firms access domestic and global markets faster and easier.

Danny Green, Head of Post-trade at Broadridge International said:

Brokerage firms are facing increasing client demand for a wider variety of products and services, while also dealing with rising system infrastructure costs, ongoing market and regulatory change, and increased risk due to inadequate legacy technology. Firms need to transform their operations to be ready for next for their clients and Post-trade FastStart can meet that challenge with minimal implementation time and a low-cost base.

With Post-trade FastStart, Broadridge clients get the capabilities to handle domestic and foreign equity and bonds, stock lending, collateral management and real-time multi-currency, multi-market transaction processing. Global market connectivity to local agents and custodians via SWIFT messaging, as well as domestic connections, such as BOJ-NET and JASDEC in Japan, SGX-PTS2 in Singapore, and CCASS in Hong Kong allows securities firms to be up and running quickly and be ready for future expansion into new asset classes or geographies. The solution is managed centrally in a controlled environment in Broadridge’s data centres.

Earlier in January, Broadridge appointed David Ingleson as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Asia Pacific in order to meet growing demand for delivering technology solutions to financial institutions in APAC region. The Fintech firm also announced collaboration with AI company Fligoo to develop a suite of predictive analytics software products for the wealth manager industry.