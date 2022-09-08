Invast Global hires Andrew Bradshaw as Head of Prime Services

I’m looking forward to bringing my strong understanding of the APAC Hedge Fund and Family Office industry to Invast Global. We have a unique opportunity to become the alternative Prime nurturing funds and offices that larger Primes have neglected.

In his new role, Bradshaw will oversee strategic projects across Prime Services and be focused on servicing our Hedge Fund and Family office clients. Most recently, he worked at AMP’s margin and collateral team where he was overseeing SME strategic projects.

Prime Brokerage services provider Invast Global revealed earlier this week the appointment of Andrew Bradshaw as Head of Prime Services.

Background

Before he joined AMP, Bradshaw held various senior roles in Tier 1 investment banks, fintech, digital assets and asset management in the APAC region in Australia, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

According to the official announcement, his vast experience in Prime Services and specifically on global Hedge Funds positions him to work with Invast Global’s sophisticated investors.

Gavin White, CEO Invast Global added:

Andrew has been at the forefront of the APAC Hedge Fund and wealth management landscape over the past two decades. He has a deep understanding of how the APAC region has evolved through this period. We are thoroughly looking forward to seeing how Andrew will leverage his insights and experience.

Earlier this year, Invast Global announced the appointment of Matt Harris as Director of Prime Services.