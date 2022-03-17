HKEX appoints Yang Qiumei as Advisor to the CEO

I am delighted to welcome Qiumei back to the HKEX family. She has deep and extensive experience as an economist, securities regulator, funds industry leader and previously, as head of Mainland Development here at HKEX. I am confident that she will play a crucial role in supporting the Group’s efforts to capture future growth opportunities, helping us as we further build on our strategy to connect China and the world.

Yang will work closely with HKEX’s Mainland Development and Client Development teams in her new role. She will support the Executive on various Mainland China initiatives, as well as oversee the Group’s Mainland China subsidiaries. Her new position will also have Yang oversee the activities of the Office of the CEO, and will report to HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today revealed the appointment of Yang Qiumei as Managing Director, Advisor to the CEO.

Yang Qiumei’s background

Previously, Yang worked as Asia Pacific CEO at ICI Global, global association of regulated funds and managers. She worked at the company from 2013 to 2018. Before that, she served as HKEX’s Head of Mainland Development and Deputy Head of Market Development, between 2010 and 2013.

Yang brings vast securities market regulation experience in Mainland China. Prior to working at HKEX in 2010, she was Deputy Director-General in the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s (CSRC) Department of Investment Fund Supervision. She started working at the CSRC in 2000 and also worked on its Planning Commission and as Deputy Director-General in the Department of International Affairs.

Before that she, Yang worked as a consultant at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris and an adjunct professor in the Department of Economics at George Washington University in the US.

Earlier in March HKEX appointed Daniel Sonder as Co-Head of Emerging Business Development.