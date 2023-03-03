HKEX to open a London office in first half of 2023

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has confirmed that it will open an office in London in the first half of 2023.
The new UK hub will help the Group expands further internationally, promoting greater global connectivity. According to the official announcement, what will attract new customers is the company’s international equities franchise, connectivity with Mainland China’s capital markets and quickly growing derivatives product suite. HKEX’s European clients will also benefit from on-the-ground expertise and insight on Hong Kong’s capital market opportunities.
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, both owned by HKEX, received authorization as a Recognised Overseas Investment Exchanges by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority earlier this week.
The announcement also detailed that leading the new office will be Raymond Wong, Head of EMEA Business Development, who will report to Kevin Rideout, HKEX Co-Head of Sales and Marketing.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said:
We are delighted to be opening HKEX’s first European office in London, one of the world’s most dynamic and vibrant financial, business and cultural cities. HKEX has strong ties with the financial community in London through the London Metal Exchange, and this new office will further strengthen our commitment to supporting the ambitions of our broad range of customers around the world. Together with our newly-opened New York office, our footprint will now cover all key global time zones, supporting us as we connect capital with opportunities and East with West.
HKEX recently published its financial results for 2022, seeing 12% fall in revenue for the year but strengthening the numbers in the fourth quarter.
