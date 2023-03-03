HKEX to open a London office in first half of 2023

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has confirmed that it will open an office in London in the first half of 2023.

The new UK hub will help the Group expands further internationally, promoting greater global connectivity. According to the official announcement, what will attract new customers is the company’s international equities franchise, connectivity with Mainland China’s capital markets and quickly growing derivatives product suite. HKEX’s European clients will also benefit from on-the-ground expertise and insight on Hong Kong’s capital market opportunities.

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, both owned by HKEX, received authorization as a Recognised Overseas Investment Exchanges by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority earlier this week.