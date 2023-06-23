HKEX opens a New York office to support North American clients

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) revealed on Thursday its new office in New York to support is customers in North America.

At the official opening, HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin commented on the commitment HKEX has to greater global market connectivity and to working with its international customer base around the world.

HKEX’s New York office will offer North American Clients enhanced access to information on Asia’s dynamic capital markets, including updates on market developments, products and services.

Furthermore, the new office will promote Hong Kong’s diverse marketplace, its access to Mainland China markets, as well as a growing offshore Renminbi ecosystem and an expanding suite of regional and international derivatives products.