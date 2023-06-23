HKEX opens a New York office to support North American clients

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) revealed on Thursday its new office in New York to support is customers in North America.
At the official opening, HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin commented on the commitment HKEX has to greater global market connectivity and to working with its international customer base around the world.
HKEX’s New York office will offer North American Clients enhanced access to information on Asia’s dynamic capital markets, including updates on market developments, products and services.
Furthermore, the new office will promote Hong Kong’s diverse marketplace, its access to Mainland China markets, as well as a growing offshore Renminbi ecosystem and an expanding suite of regional and international derivatives products.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said:
This new office will better connect two of the most important financial centres in the world, and, together with our recently announced London office, will further connect international capital with the exciting opportunities in Asia. This is part of HKEX’s ongoing commitment to further broaden international participation in our markets, strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a superconnector between East and West.
Taking the helm of the company’s New York unit, HKEX (U.S.) LLC, will be Roger McAvoy, Managing Director and Head of Business Development, North America.
McAvoy commented:
There is immense appetite for better insight and access to Asia capital markets in the US, and in opening up an HKEX office in New York, we can better align with our clients’ interests and ambitions. This is about bringing opportunities and expertise closer to our customers and we look forward to helping them tap into the Asia growth story in the future.
The New York and London offices compliment HKEX existing international units in Beijing, Shanghai and Singapore.
