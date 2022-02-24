HKEX sees HK$12.54 billion annual profits in 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) published its financial results for 2021, reporting a record year in annual profits with 9% jump to HK$12.54 billion.
The earnings per-share reached HK$9.9 during the year, up 9% compared to 2020.
The total revenue of the Asian exchange operator for the year stood at HK$21 billion, registering a 9% rise compared to the previous year. This was largely driven by the core business revenue which recorded HK$20.1 billion in 2021.
HKEX had a strong year in 2021, despite a turbulent macro backdrop and the ongoing pandemic. Revenue and other income, and profit both reached record highs. Turnover on our Cash Market and volumes on both Stock Connect and Bond Connect achieved new highs, helping to offset the impact of the low interest rate environment on investment income.
With a strong IPO pipeline, a new listing regime for SPACs and overseas issuers, an expanding product portfolio, as well as a range of new market microstructure enhancements, including holiday trading, I am confident that HKEX is well-positioned as a super-connector to play an increasingly important role in the fast-evolving global capital markets of the future.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.