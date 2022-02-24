HKEX sees HK$12.54 billion annual profits in 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) published its financial results for 2021, reporting a record year in annual profits with 9% jump to HK$12.54 billion.

The earnings per-share reached HK$9.9 during the year, up 9% compared to 2020.

The total revenue of the Asian exchange operator for the year stood at HK$21 billion, registering a 9% rise compared to the previous year. This was largely driven by the core business revenue which recorded HK$20.1 billion in 2021.