HKEX applies for RMB counter launch for trading HKEX shares

On Wednesday, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) confirmed that it has applied to introduce a Renminbi (RMB) counter for trading its shares under the new Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)-RMB Dual Counter Model.
With the introduction of RMB counter trading as part of the HKD-RMB Dual Counter Model, investors will be able to trade seamlessly between securities listed in both HKD and RMB, providing them with a choice of trading currency and access to potential new liquidity.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said:
The addition of an RMB Counter for the trading of HKEX shares underscores our commitment to the Dual Counter Model’s successful rollout. This new programme offers investors more choice, greater flexibility and the opportunity to tap into new liquidity pools. As a market operator and as a corporate, we look forward to delivering this new initiative, strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a premier offshore RMB hub and supporting the internationalisation of the RMB.