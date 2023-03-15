HKEX applies for RMB counter launch for trading HKEX shares

On Wednesday, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) confirmed that it has applied to introduce a Renminbi (RMB) counter for trading its shares under the new Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)-RMB Dual Counter Model.

With the introduction of RMB counter trading as part of the HKD-RMB Dual Counter Model, investors will be able to trade seamlessly between securities listed in both HKD and RMB, providing them with a choice of trading currency and access to potential new liquidity.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: