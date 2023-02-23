HKEX ends 2022 with 12% fall in revenue but strengthens in Q4

EBITA fell 19% in 2022 to HK$13.2 billion and EBITA margin was 6% lower at 72% for last year.
Basic earnings per share dropped 20% last year, reaching HK$7.96.
Nicolas Aguzin, Chief Executive Officer said:
Throughout 2022, HKEX demonstrated focus and resilience, launching a range of important strategic initiatives and introducing a range of new products and market enhancements. These included the most significant developments to our mutual market access Connect franchise since it was first established, the launch of Core Climate Hong Kong’s first carbon trading platform, and the introduction of a host of new Derivatives and ETF products.
However, the Hong Kong-based company registered a 10% growth in its fourth quarter revenue to HK$ 5.2 billion, compared to Q4 2021.
Aguzin added:
The year finished very strongly for HKEX, with the Group reporting record fourth quarter financials, offsetting in part the softer volumes and numbers in the first half. Whilst the road ahead will not be without challenges, we are excited about the year ahead and we look forward to continuing to execute on our vision to build the Marketplace of the Future.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.