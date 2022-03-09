HKEX appoints Daniel Sonder as Co-Head of Emerging Business Development

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the appointment of Daniel Sonder as Co-Head of Emerging Business Development.
Sonder will work together with co-head Julien Martin and share responsibility for leading and developing the Group’s emerging business opportunities in data, ESG, carbon, and digital assets. The newly expanded joint-role will also have them overseeing and advancing HKEX’s fixed-income, currency, derivatives and post-trade services offering.
Sonder is currently Chief Financial Officer of the Latin American stock exchange group Brazil’s B3. The group will join HKEX in May 2022 and he will report to HKEX Co-Head of Markets Glenda So and Wilfred Yiu.
I am very pleased to welcome Daniel to HKEX. He has over 20 years of experience in exchange operations, capital markets, and financial services and he will play a very important role in helping to deliver HKEX’s ambition to build the Marketplace of the Future. I know that his broad international experience will be invaluable to us, as we continue to innovate with new products and services and deliver vibrant and attractive connected capital markets.
Having joined B3 in 2013, Sonder served as CFO and Investor Relations Officer and was overseeing the corporate philanthropy efforts. Prior to this, Sonder worked at Credit Suisse for seven years. While there, he was managing director in their asset management division. He has also been in various positions for the Brazilian Development Bank and the Brazilian government.
Earlier in February, HKEX appointed Li-Chien Wong as Managing Director, Co-Head of IPO Vetting.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.