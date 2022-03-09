HKEX appoints Daniel Sonder as Co-Head of Emerging Business Development

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the appointment of Daniel Sonder as Co-Head of Emerging Business Development.

Sonder will work together with co-head Julien Martin and share responsibility for leading and developing the Group’s emerging business opportunities in data, ESG, carbon, and digital assets. The newly expanded joint-role will also have them overseeing and advancing HKEX’s fixed-income, currency, derivatives and post-trade services offering.

Sonder is currently Chief Financial Officer of the Latin American stock exchange group Brazil’s B3. The group will join HKEX in May 2022 and he will report to HKEX Co-Head of Markets Glenda So and Wilfred Yiu.