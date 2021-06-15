Gold-i promotes Mark Alvarez-Buylla to Director of Operations

Alvarez-Buylla will continue to oversee operations and client deployment at Gold-i. As part of his new role, he will also have responsibility for Gold-i’s Accounts team.

I feel very privileged to be part of the Gold-i Management Board and to have the opportunity to play a more strategic role in the organisation. Gold-i is a great company to work for, with market leading technology and a focus on continually evolving and pushing boundaries.

His new role brings Alvarez-Buylla to the Gold-i Management Board where he joins Tom Higgins (Founder & CEO), Julian Elliott (Chief Commercial Officer) and Chris James (Chief Technology Officer)

Alvarez-Buylla joined the company in 2018 as Project Co-Ordinator. He has worked in the FinTech industry for more than six years in a variety of client services roles at Eze Software. He has played a significant role in developing and streamlining processes at Gold-i, in particular, improving the client onboarding process. In 2019, Alvarez-Buylla was promoted to Gold-i’s Head of Operations.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented:

Mark is a huge asset to Gold-i and widely respected by our clients and the Gold-i team. Over the last three years he has demonstrated exceptional management skills and high standards in client servicing. He embodies Gold-i’s core values – he is incredibly dedicated, has a strong work ethic and also enjoys having fun. This is an ideal time for Mark to join the Management Board. The institutional market is key to the strategic direction of the company, with products such as the Gold-i Matrix and Crypto Switch 2.0™. Mark will be able to leverage his extensive experience in hedge fund technology provision and large scale installations to help support our growth ambitions.

Gold-i provides multi-asset liquidity management, advanced risk management tools and business intelligence software to its clients. The company offers MetaTrader products such as Gold-i MT4 Bridge, MT5 Gateway, MAM Pro for MT4 and MT5, Matrix (liquidity management platform) and Visual Edge (advanced risk management and business intelligence tool).

