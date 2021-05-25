FairXchange hires Former Citi Executive James Dalton as Strategic Advisor

Financial markets data science firm FairXchange has appointed James Dalton as Strategic Advisor. He will assist with the firm’s strategy, product development and the growth of its global client base of banks, hedge funds and FX brokers.
Guy Hopkins, Founder and CEO, FairXchange commented:
We are delighted to welcome James to FairXchange. He has a wealth of sell-side experience, focusing on market micro-structure, trading technology, process automation solutions and the regulatory oversight that has become core to operating a modern markets platform.
Dalton brings three decades of experience in financial markets. His previous roles include Head of FICC Digital at National Australia Bank, Head of FX Algorithmic Execution at Citi, and Client Technology Solutions at State Street.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Having spent 16 years Citi, Dalton built and ran its FX Algorithmic Suite and sold FX platform solutions to clients in Asia, Europe and North America.
Guy Hopkins added:
His deep knowledge of the market and the needs of its participants, combined with his impressive track record in building market-leading technology businesses are an ideal fit for FairXchange as we continue to grow our team and embark on the next exciting phase of expansion.
James Dalton said:
I am excited about the opportunity to work with Guy and the rest of the FairXchange team. They have built a powerful analytical tool which brings concise decision support to FX Liquidity Managers and eSales Teams. Democratising this dataset is crucial for firms seeking to control and expand their electronic franchise.
FairXchange was established in 2016 and it specialises in microstructural analysis of financial markets. The firm brings transparency to execution performance by providing independent data. Its analytical product Horizon is designed to facilitate constructive, data-driven dialogue between counterparties, helping them to identify mutually profitable opportunities.