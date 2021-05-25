FairXchange hires Former Citi Executive James Dalton as Strategic Advisor

Financial markets data science firm FairXchange has appointed James Dalton as Strategic Advisor. He will assist with the firm’s strategy, product development and the growth of its global client base of banks, hedge funds and FX brokers.

Guy Hopkins, Founder and CEO, FairXchange commented:

We are delighted to welcome James to FairXchange. He has a wealth of sell-side experience, focusing on market micro-structure, trading technology, process automation solutions and the regulatory oversight that has become core to operating a modern markets platform.

Dalton brings three decades of experience in financial markets. His previous roles include Head of FICC Digital at National Australia Bank, Head of FX Algorithmic Execution at Citi, and Client Technology Solutions at State Street.