FairXchange Appoints Martin Bradford as New COO

September 1, 2022 12:42 pm

FairXchange, an FX liquidity analytics firm, announced Thursday that it has appointed Martin Bradford as Chief Operating Officer.

The company, which specialises in the microstructural analysis of financial markets and is part of United Fintech, has joined FairXchange from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). At LSEG, Bradford served as Solutions Business Director within the Data & Analytics division, where he was responsible for leading, transforming, and delivering solutions with data platforms and services. Before his role at LSEG, the new FairXchange COO held senior roles in the financial services divisions at tech giants Google Cloud and Microsoft.

Furthermore, Bradford is a 20-year veteran across various industries such as financial markets, data, and technology. He has extensive experience in FX Prime Brokerage, previously working at several global investment banks, holding FX Prime Brokerage Director and Senior Sales roles at Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and RBS Global Banking and Markets.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FairXchange, Guy Hopkins, commented that being part of United Fintech has opened up new opportunities for FairXchange, including the creation of the new COO role. He added that the firm is “thrilled” to have Bradford on board, with his track record speaking for itself with “deep experience and knowledge across capital markets, technology and data.”

I am delighted to join FairXchange to help scale the company’s noble mission of enabling more transparent Foreign Exchange trading for all market participants. There is a clear gap in the market for the innovative Horizon platform to help improve trading relationships through insightful liquidity analytics,”

said Bradford.

