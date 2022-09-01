FairXchange Appoints Martin Bradford as New COO

FairXchange, an FX liquidity analytics firm, announced Thursday that it has appointed Martin Bradford as Chief Operating Officer.

The company, which specialises in the microstructural analysis of financial markets and is part of United Fintech, has joined FairXchange from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). At LSEG, Bradford served as Solutions Business Director within the Data & Analytics division, where he was responsible for leading, transforming, and delivering solutions with data platforms and services. Before his role at LSEG, the new FairXchange COO held senior roles in the financial services divisions at tech giants Google Cloud and Microsoft.

Furthermore, Bradford is a 20-year veteran across various industries such as financial markets, data, and technology. He has extensive experience in FX Prime Brokerage, previously working at several global investment banks, holding FX Prime Brokerage Director and Senior Sales roles at Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and RBS Global Banking and Markets.