United Fintech acquires trading analytics firm FairXchange

United Fintech has announced the acquisition of 25% stake in London-based FairXchange. The company noted that this is the first step towards full ownership. The transaction was made for an undisclosed amount.

This is the third acquisition for United Fintech in its first year since it was founded in order to “save big banks from Big Tech.” Founder and CEO Christian Frahm has said that there are future acquisition plans on the horizon to accelerate the company’s technological development.

FairXchange’s analytical tools help trading firms to facilitate data-driven dialogue with their counterparties bringing transparency to execution performance through independent data.

Christian Frahm commented: