FairXchange to provide data analytics for 24 Exchange

Financial markets data science firm FairXchange has been selected for independent execution analytics by 24 Exchange.

Launched in 2020, 24 Exchange, offers the advantages of an exchange in combination with the tighter pricing and lower cost benefits of OTC trading.

FairXchange’s Horizon was onboarded to analyse all relevant transaction and pricing data across the 24 Exchange platform in order to facilitate mutually profitable data-driven discussions with its liquidity providers and liquidity consumers.