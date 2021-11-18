Menu

FairXchange to provide data analytics for 24 Exchange

Data November 18, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Financial markets data science firm FairXchange has been selected for independent execution analytics by 24 Exchange.

Launched in 2020, 24 Exchange, offers the advantages of an exchange in combination with the tighter pricing and lower cost benefits of OTC trading.

FairXchange’s Horizon was onboarded to analyse all relevant transaction and pricing data across the 24 Exchange platform in order to facilitate mutually profitable data-driven discussions with its liquidity providers and liquidity consumers.

Share via

Dmitri Galinov, 24 Exchange CEO and Founder said:

Dmitri Galinov, 24 Exchange
Dmitri Galinov

We are very pleased to be joining with the data analytics experts at FairXchange. The real-time insights and information the company’s Horizon product provides will enhance 24X’s ability to assess performance and improve the efficiency of our robust institutional-grade platform.

Guy Hopkins, Founder & CEO, FairXchange added:

Guy Hopkins, FairXchange
Guy Hopkins

24 Exchange is an exciting new entrant to the market, with an impressive multi-asset platform and a highly experienced team. We are delighted to have been selected to provide them with accessible, independent performance data in order to optimise execution and deliver commercial benefits for all counterparties. FairXchange has been appointed as FX data experts but our partnership with 24 Exchange can be expanded into new instruments and asset classes in the future.

FairXchange provides microstructural analysis of financial markets and adds transparency to execution performance by bringing independent data. The official announcement also noted that FairXchange has no affiliation with any liquidity providers or trading venues.

Related News

X
BMLL expands offering with Level 3 Futures DataDataBMLL Level 3 Futures Data covers the major futures asset classes, including Equity Indices Futures, Government Bond Futures, Short-Term Interest Rate …

FairXchange to provide data analytics for 24 Exchange

0
Send this to a friend