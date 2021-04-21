Eduard Poltavsky moves from Refinitiv to IS Prime as Sales Director

Eduard Poltavsky brings a vast experience in senior e-FX sales positions to the FCA regulated Prime of Prime brokerage. Poltavsky most recently served as Performance Director, FX Market Development, EMEA at Refinitiv. He also worked as Director of e-FX Sales at GTX, the institutional foreign exchange trading arm of GAIN Capital, which was sold to Deutsche Boerse’s FX unit, 360T. He also spent more than three years as Director of FX Sales at BATS Hotspot. At IS Prime, Poltavsky will report to Barry Flanigan, Head of Liquidity and Distribution.

IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets Group, today announced that Eduard Poltavsky has joined the company as Sales Director. At the newly created position, Poltavsky will focus mainly on sales of IS Prime’s Agency Execution service to banks, hedge funds and asset managers across the EMEA region.

Barry Flanigan commented:

We are delighted that Eduard is joining the team, focusing primarily on sales of our agency execution product. Eduard brings invaluable insight and expertise to our team and a wealth of contacts within banks, distribution platforms and asset management firms. He will be a real asset to IS Prime.

Eduard Poltavsky added:

I am really looking forward to my new role. This is a great opportunity for me to drive further growth for IS Prime’s Agency Execution business. IS Prime has an excellent track record in the industry and I believe they can add real value to institutional clients through the combination of their liquidity and Prime of Prime services.

IS Prime’s Agency Execution service uses Prime of Prime’s relationships with top tier banks while at the same time it also utilises the technology resources of ISAM’s hedge fund business. The services provides mid-tier and smaller banks, hedge funds, asset managers and voice traders with a deep, anonymous, customised liquidity solution with competitively priced liquidity from the major market making banks, non-bank LPs and selected ECNs.

IS Prime provides its clients with full-service brokerage and execution. As a Prime of Prime, the company offers aggregated pricing mainly provided by Tier one institutions and settled through the group’s bank Prime brokers. IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets, which also includes regulated by the SFC, IS Prime Hong Kong and risk management specialist, IS Risk Analytics.

IS Prime recently announced adding MT5 to its White Label solutions to provide retail FX brokers with more choices. As a result of a developing client base of asset managers and FX hedge funds, in March IS Prime launched a new risk system and trading GUI alongside trading technology company, Reactive Markets.