European trade repository REGIS-TR teams up with regtech provider Cappitech

Nick Bruce, Head of Business Development at REGIS-TR said:

We are delighted to formally welcome Cappitech, a leading provider of regulatory reporting solutions, into our partnership programme. They are a significant addition to the existing list of market intermediaries that we closely collaborate with to deliver flexible, client centric solutions, which is increasingly important at a time when market participants face the significant challenges of new and changing regulations, as well as provider consolidation.

This partnership comes shortly after the third leading EU trade repository withdrew their licence, and both REGIS-TR and Cappitech look forward to ensuring a smooth transition process for impacted clients who will be required to switch TR.