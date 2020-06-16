European trade repository REGIS-TR teams up with regtech provider Cappitech

Deutsche Börse’s joint venture REGIS-TR partners with provider of regulation technology for the financial services industry, Cappitech to work across EMIR, FinfraG, SFTR and UK EMIR regulation, underpinned by REGIS-TR’s and Cappitech’s services complimenting one another to deliver an efficient, end-to-end service to clients. Cappitech’s compliance platform makes the reporting process automatic, while also providing a full view on a single dashboard for reporting regimes across Europe.
Nick Bruce, Head of Business Development at REGIS-TR said:
We are delighted to formally welcome Cappitech, a leading provider of regulatory reporting solutions, into our partnership programme. They are a significant addition to the existing list of market intermediaries that we closely collaborate with to deliver flexible, client centric solutions, which is increasingly important at a time when market participants face the significant challenges of new and changing regulations, as well as provider consolidation.
This partnership comes shortly after the third leading EU trade repository withdrew their licence, and both REGIS-TR and Cappitech look forward to ensuring a smooth transition process for impacted clients who will be required to switch TR.
Ronen Kertis, CEO of Cappitech commented:
We are pleased to partner with REGIS-TR who have substantial EU coverage for EMIR, SFTR, and FinfraG; bringing value to our clients with those reporting obligations. Our connectivity with multiple trade repositories offers our clients the ability to decide which end point they want to report to and provides the flexibility needed especially given recent changes in this space.