Women in Forex trading and the benefits of bridging the gender gap

July 10, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


With online trading platforms, opening the doors to the trading industry for more diversity, there is still lack of representation of women in Forex trading.

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England said in June last year at the Women in Banking and Finance Annual Awards in London:

Finance offers so much, but it still doesn’t offer enough for women.

This is especially striking as more women than men start out in financial services, only for their representation to diminish steadily through the ranks.

He added:

This is an enormous missed opportunity.

With only 10% of the UK online trading market, women traders have been rare with even fewer representations historically. However, some studies suggest that on the trading floor, women can reduce crash events and women traders often outperform men. Women’s risk aversion often results in more cautious strategy that shows greater long-term gains.

Women in Forex trading

One study shows that women are more likely to choose Forex trading over any other trading style. Day trading and CFD trading follow on second and third place.

Generally, women are less likely to take risks than men and these trading types have been shown to have high risks involved. However, the prefer trading styles is very similar between women and men with 30.71% of men choosing forex trading and 29.46% of women.

Women in finance study from 2018 found that not only women are misrepresented at all levels of the global financial system but women make up less than 2% of financial institutions.

The study stated:

Narrowing the gender gap would foster greater stability in the banking system and enhance economic growth. It could also contribute to more effective monetary and fiscal policy.

