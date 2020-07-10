Women in Forex trading and the benefits of bridging the gender gap

With online trading platforms, opening the doors to the trading industry for more diversity, there is still lack of representation of women in Forex trading.

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England said in June last year at the Women in Banking and Finance Annual Awards in London:

Finance offers so much, but it still doesn’t offer enough for women. This is especially striking as more women than men start out in financial services, only for their representation to diminish steadily through the ranks.

He added:

This is an enormous missed opportunity.

With only 10% of the UK online trading market, women traders have been rare with even fewer representations historically. However, some studies suggest that on the trading floor, women can reduce crash events and women traders often outperform men. Women’s risk aversion often results in more cautious strategy that shows greater long-term gains.