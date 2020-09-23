Citigroup becomes the first top-tier bank lead by a female CEO with appointment of Jane Fraser

Jane Fraser will become the first female CEO of a major top-tier investment bank. Citigroup has named her its CEO as the current chief executive Michael Corbat is set to retire in February 2021.

Fraser has 37 years of experience at Citigroup having held important executive positions such as chief executive for the US consumer and commercial bank and mortgages and chief executive for citi private bank. Last year in October, Fraser was appointed President of Citi & CEO of Global Consumer Banking. Feaser will now be added to the company’s board of directors.

Jane Fraser commented:

I am honored by the Board’s decision and grateful to Mike for his leadership and support. The way our team has come together during this pandemic shows what Citi is made of. Our balance sheet is strong and our commitment to serving our clients and communities is even stronger.

Citi’s current CEO Michael Corbat announced his intentions to retire on 10 September. He has spent over 22 years with the bank and was its CEO for eight.