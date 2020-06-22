Women in leadership positions during the coronacrisis

Women in make up a small percentage of the CEOs and world leaders but have shown significant results in navigating the coronavirus crisis.

According to UK online trading leader IG’s research ‘Top female CEOs in the UK in 2020’, only 5% of FTSE 100 have female CEOs in 2020. And only 2% of the FTSE 250 are led by women.

The CS Gender 3000 report in 2019 by Credit Suisse reveals that only 5% of more than 3000 companies across 56 countries are led by women. Just 4.7% of S&P 500 companies have female CEOs in 2020.

Reports from the coronavirus crisis from February to May, show share price returns of female-led companies have registered better performance than their male counterparts in four out of nice business sectors.

C200, membership organization of the world’s most successful women entrepreneurs and corporate leaders and IG have collaborated to show how some female leaders have dealt with the coronavirus crisis.

Merrilee Kick serves as CEO of BuzzBallz and Southern Champion – the only winery in the US, owned by a woman. The CDC deemed her business essential and she was asked by the government to switch production to hand sanitizer. Kick ensured her employees feel safe, understood and valued, while also offering them hazard pay and to fill their tanks with gas.

Kick said: