Credit Suisse appoints Ulrich Körner as CEO, reports heavy losses in Q2

Credit Suisse revealed on Wednesday it has appointed Ulrich Körner as the new Group Chief Executive Officer. The appointment will take effect on 1 August, the company confirmed.

Körner succeeds Thomas Gottstein who has resigned following a series of scandals.

Thomas Gottstein, CEO of Credit Suisse, commented:

Today marks a leadership change for Credit Suisse. It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve Credit Suisse over these past 23 years. It has been my passion since day one to deliver best-in-class service to our clients.

Having rejoined the bank in April 2021, Körner has served as head of Asset Management. Prior to 11 years at UBS in executive and leadership positions, he worked at Credit Suisse before. During that time, Körner served in several roles, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the financial services unit and CEO of Switzerland business.