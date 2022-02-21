Leaked controversial client data puts Credit Suisse in the spotlight, the bank denies wrongdoing

Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse has found itself in the middle of yet another scandal. Multiple media outlets reported on Sunday a leak of data on thousands of accounts held at the bank.

A whistleblower leaked information on over 18,000 accounts with over $100 billion, held between 1940s to 2010s, to German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The data was shared with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and 46 news organisations including New York Times.

The information released alleges that the bank’s clients included criminals, human rights abusers and businessmen facing sanctions.