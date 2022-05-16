CMO Drosoula Hadjisavva leaves BDSwiss after four years

Greatful for all the colleagues I had the honor to collaborate during the last 4 years at BDSwiss, wishing you all the success.

Thankful for this amazing & talented #marketing team, for the trust, loyalty and respect. the memories, the challenges and the hard work! Keep it up, never stop dreaming, never stop learning. Stay as thirsty as the first day you started!

I wasn’t planning to make a post but it was such an emotional day, today, I feel I owe a big THANK YOU to my people!

Multi-asset broker BDSwiss’s Chief Marketing Officer Drosoula Hadjisavva has revealed she has resigned and is leaving the company after four years.

Hadjisavva joined BDSwiss in March 2018 as a seasoned marketer. She served as Head of Marketing at first and was later promoted to Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to joining BDSwiss, Hadjisavva worked at forex and CFDs FXCC as Head of Marketing. Before that she spent four years and six months at IronFX. She joined company in September 2012 as a Project Manager in Marketing, moved to Head of Marketing Projects and reached Head of Marketing position before she left the broker.

In her LinkedIn post Hadjisavva did not reveal her next step in her career. It is also still not clear who will replace her at BDSwiss to oversee its global marketing efforts.

Earlier in March, BDSwiss made several key leadership appointments. Andreas Neocleous joined as Chief Operating Office, Abdulghani Khattab as Head of Marketing MENA Region and Nicolas Shamtanis as CEO.