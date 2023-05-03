Hassan Ibrahim joins BDSwiss as its new MENA head of business development

Global online trading firm BDSwiss today announced the appointment of Hassan Ibrahim as the brokerage’s new Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Head of Business Development.
Ibrahim brings more than ten years of finance industry experience. The official announcement highlighted that he will play a key role in expanding BDSwiss’ operations in the MENA region.
In his new role, Ibrahim will report directly to the firm’s MENA CEO Daniel Takieddine. He will be responsible for developing and strengthening relationships with clients and partners in the GCC and across the Middle East as well as creating and executing strategic plans to grow the business.
We are thrilled to have Hassan join our team. His extensive experience and proven track record in the finance industry make him the perfect candidate to lead our MENA expansion plans. We are confident that he will contribute greatly to the growth and success of our company. His collaboration with other teams within the company, such as marketing and product development, will ensure even smoother alignment on our business goals and strategies. He has a diverse background working in business development but also compliance, with government bodies and working on humanitarian projects which will support us in our future growth plans.
Ibrahim has previously held senior positions in global financial firms, and has worked with the British Red Cross and works as a volunteer as an Arabic Interpreter.
Hassan Ibrahim, the new MENA Head of Business Development for BDSwiss, said:
Hassan Ibrahim Source: LinkedIn
I am excited to be joining BDSwiss and look forward to working with the team to drive growth and deliver exceptional service to our traders and partners. I’m also looking forward to building and maintaining relationships with traders, partners, and other stakeholders in the industry to continue strengthening our ties in the industry. The MENA region presents immense opportunities, and I am confident that with BDSwiss’ already strong brand and expertise, we will continue to thrive in the region.
The new hire further shows the company’s focus in the Middle East as BDSwiss grows and expands its team in the region. Mazen Salhab recently joined the brokerage as their new Chief Market Strategist for the Middle East and North Africa region.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.