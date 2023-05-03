Hassan Ibrahim joins BDSwiss as its new MENA head of business development

Global online trading firm BDSwiss today announced the appointment of Hassan Ibrahim as the brokerage’s new Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Head of Business Development.

Ibrahim brings more than ten years of finance industry experience. The official announcement highlighted that he will play a key role in expanding BDSwiss’ operations in the MENA region.

In his new role, Ibrahim will report directly to the firm’s MENA CEO Daniel Takieddine. He will be responsible for developing and strengthening relationships with clients and partners in the GCC and across the Middle East as well as creating and executing strategic plans to grow the business.