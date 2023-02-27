BDSwiss’ Cyprus -based Chief People Officer Natale Mastoroudes steps down

On Friday, Natale Mastoroudes, the Chief People Officer at BDSwiss, announced that she is leaving her role at the Cyprus-based forex and CFDs broker after over a year on the job. Mastoroudes stated that she will soon reveal details of her new position.

Mastoroudes joined BDSwiss as Head of HR in January 2022 and was promoted to Chief People Officer in June. With more than 15 years of experience in human resources and talent management within the financial industry, she previously worked at FXPRIMUS and PwC Cyprus. At FXPRIMUS, she served as Head of HR for over 18 months between June 2020 and December 2021 while based in Cyprus. Before that, she was the HR Manager at Q8 Trade, a forex and CFD trading platform provider, between July 2019 and June 2020.

She has also held various positions at Amdocs between January 2012 and June 2019, culminating in becoming the Europe, Middle East, and Africa Talent Acquisition Project Manager in March 2017. She also worked as a Senior Associate of People and Change at PwC Cyprus.