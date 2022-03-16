BDSwiss names Nicolas Shamtanis CEO

Financial and investment services provider BDSwiss today announced the appointment of Nicolas Shamtanis as its CEO.

With 15 years of experience in the forex industry, Shamtanis joined BDSwiss in September 2021. He has previously held key leadership positions in Exness and easyMarkets.

Shamtanis started his career in 2007 in easyMarkets where he was in several senior roles with sales and trading. In 2018 when he left the company, served as Chief Commercial Officer.

From 2019 to 2021, Shamtanis worked at Exness where he gained significant experience at the position of Chief Sales Officer in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and later to Head of B2B Sales in Limassol Cyprus.