Andreas Neocleous joins BDSwiss as Chief Operating Officer

Steffy Bogdanova
April 7, 2022 3:26 pm

Global broker BDSwiss today announced the appointment of Andreas Neocleous as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As CO, Neocleous will oversee BDSwiss’ project management office (PMO), IT and business intelligence departments. In his new position, he will report directly to the firm’s CEO Nicolas Shamtanis, whose appointment was revealed earlier in March.

Neocleous brings to his new role extensive experience from working in the finance, technology, and project management industry for more than 14 years. That includes roles in Project and Product Management as well as IT Project Management. For the last seven years, he has been working in the financial services industry and more specifically overseeing fintech product development and tech project management.

Nicolas Shamtanis, CEO at BDSwiss commented:

Andreas Neocleous has an outstanding reputation in the Forex and CFD trading industry and we’re very pleased to be welcoming him on board. In an increasingly demanding fintech arena, having a strong COO with a focus on technology can be instrumental in our product and client experience optimisation efforts. I am confident that Andreas’ wealth of expertise will benefit not only our internal operations but will also support our current expansion plans and contribute to BDSwiss’ continued success.

Earlier in March, BDSwiss revealed hiring Abdulghani Khattab as Head of Marketing MENA Region.

