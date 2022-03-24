BDSwiss hires Abdulghani Khattab as Head of Marketing MENA Region

Steffy Bogdanova
March 24, 2022 3:51 pm

Forex and CFD investment services provider BDSwiss today revealed that Abdulghani Khattab has joined the firm as the Head of Marketing for the MENA Region.

Daniel Takieddine, CEO of BDSwiss MENA Region commented:

We are delighted to be welcoming Abdulghani to our rapidly expanding marketing team. The MENA region is becoming a bigger focus for BDSwiss with our client base quickly and organically expanding in this part of the world. Abdulghani brings with him extensive marketing experience and a solid Forex and CFD investment services background. He will be invaluable in making sure our future growth plans come to fruition.

Abdulghani Khattab, Head of Marketing BDSwiss MENA Region said:

Abdulghani Khattab, BDSwiss

Abdulghani Khattab
Source: LinkedIn

BDSwiss has an outstanding reputation within the online trading industry. I’m delighted to be part of an organisation with impressive growth plans. I’m excited to contribute to these with my industry experience and marketing knowledge to ensure they become a great success.

The new appointment follows BDSwiss‘ recent recruitment of  industry veteran Daniel Takieddine as the CEO for the MENA region and Osama Al Saifi as Head of Sales for the region.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: