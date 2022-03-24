BDSwiss hires Abdulghani Khattab as Head of Marketing MENA Region

Forex and CFD investment services provider BDSwiss today revealed that Abdulghani Khattab has joined the firm as the Head of Marketing for the MENA Region.

Daniel Takieddine, CEO of BDSwiss MENA Region commented:

We are delighted to be welcoming Abdulghani to our rapidly expanding marketing team. The MENA region is becoming a bigger focus for BDSwiss with our client base quickly and organically expanding in this part of the world. Abdulghani brings with him extensive marketing experience and a solid Forex and CFD investment services background. He will be invaluable in making sure our future growth plans come to fruition.