CySEC imposes a €100K fine on BDSwiss

Steffy Bogdanova
July 27, 2023 4:10 pm

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has imposed a €100,000 monetary penalty on BDSwiss Holding Ltd.

The Cypriot watchdog specified that the fine was imposed for non-compliance with mandatory requirements of initial margin and risk warning in 2021.

CySEC fine

The company operates forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker BDSwiss and holds a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license granted by CySEC.

The regulator detailed that in 2021, BDSwiss allowed offshore companies associated with it to promote its CIF status, enticing clients with investment services in CFDs without the requiring customers to pay an initial margin for protection or receiving the mandatory risk warning as required by the company’s license.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: