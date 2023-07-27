CySEC imposes a €100K fine on BDSwiss

The regulator detailed that in 2021, BDSwiss allowed offshore companies associated with it to promote its CIF status, enticing clients with investment services in CFDs without the requiring customers to pay an initial margin for protection or receiving the mandatory risk warning as required by the company’s license.
