CLS appoints Gottfried Leibbrandt and Shuta Okawara to its board of directors

The foreign exchange settlement provider CLS Group has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors at its annual general meeting on 17 May 2021.

The two new appointments are of Gottfried Leibbrandt (Independent Director) and Shuta Okawara (MUFG Bank).

Gottfried Leibbrandt has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of SWIFT between 2012 and 2019. Before that he held several positions at SWIFT, such as Head of Marketing, Head of Standards and Director of Strategy and Business Development. Prior to this, Leibbrandt was a partner with McKinsey & Company, with focus on financial institutions, specifically payments and transactions. He is also a member of the supervisory board of Yes.com and the co-author of an upcoming book on payments (“The Pay Off: how changing the way we pay changes everything”), set to be published 1 July 2021.