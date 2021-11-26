CLS October ADV up 9% YoY

The major settlement provider in the forex market CLS has released its monthly trading volumes for October 2021. The company saw an uptick in the demand of its FX products during last month.
The platform registered average daily traded volumes (ADV) of $1.86 trillion in October, a 1.8% increase compared to last month and 9% jump on yearly basis.
CLS offers forex products divided into forward, swap and spot. The ADV of FX forwards went slightly down in October. It stood a $102 billion last month, slightly lower that the $114, seen in September 2021 and the $ 117 CLS registered in October 2020.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.