CLS Group sees $1.67 trillion average daily trading volumes in August 2021

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The Group also reported a 4% YoY rise FX forward and 2% YoY increase in FX swap with $79 billion and $1.2 trillion for August 2021, respectively. FX spot volumes were down 5% on yearly basis, accounting for $0.36 trillion.
On monthly basis, FX forward was down 5.9%, FX swaps by 0.6% and FX spot by 12.6%.
CLS and IHS Markit recently announced that HSBC has joined the cross-currency swaps service. With the latest addition, the settlement members live on the service are now nine.