Forex settlement provider CLS Group has released its monthly trading metrics for September 2022. The company saw a $2.04 trillion in average daily trading volumes for the period.

This represented a 15% increase compared to August 2022. On yearly basis, the numbers were 11.5% higher than September 2021.

Last month was the second-best month for the platform and the second time since last March it surpassed $2 trillion in trading volumes.